PM Modi speaks with acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; agree to deepen bilateral ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a telephonic conversation with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Friday, agreeing to further deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in a significant diplomatic outreach.
The leaders "agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas," signaling strengthened ties amid global energy and trade dynamics.
In an X post PM Modi said, “Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead”.
This comes as India diversifies oil imports from Venezuela, a key OPEC member, while navigating US sanctions on Caracas.
This is a devoloping stroy, further details awaited.
