Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012057https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-speaks-with-acting-venezuela-president-delcy-rodr-guez-agree-to-deepen-bilateral-ties-3012057.html
NewsIndiaPM Modi speaks with acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; agree to deepen bilateral ties
VENEZUELA-INDIA TIES

PM Modi speaks with acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; agree to deepen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a telephonic conversation with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Friday, agreeing to further deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 09:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi speaks with acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; agree to deepen bilateral ties(Image: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in a significant diplomatic outreach.

The leaders "agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas," signaling strengthened ties amid global energy and trade dynamics.

In an X post PM Modi said, “Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This comes as India diversifies oil imports from Venezuela, a key OPEC member, while navigating US sanctions on Caracas.
 

This is a devoloping stroy, further details awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Hair accessories
Hair Accessories That Instantly Elevate Your Look
cord set for women
Elegant Cord Set for Women Blending Ethnic Charm and Modern Comfort
mobile
Best 5G Smartphones with Power, Style, and Performance for Everyday Use
Bangladesh election
US Embassy in Dhaka issues alert ahead of Bangladesh election
Ai
AI and the Evolution of Retail
Jodhpur ashram
Sadhvi Prem Baisa's viral bedroom MMS: Inside extortion plot, 'agni pariksha'
winter scarf
Stylish Winter Scarves and Mufflers for Warmth, Comfort, and Timeless Appeal
statement jewellery
Statement Jewellery Sets That Instantly Elevate Your Look
Kerala Youth Congress
Kerala Youth Congress protests outside Health Minister’s residence
men watches
Luxury and Everyday Analog Watches for Men