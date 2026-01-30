PM Modi speaks with acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; agree to deepen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in a significant diplomatic outreach.

The leaders "agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas," signaling strengthened ties amid global energy and trade dynamics.

In an X post PM Modi said, “Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead”.

This comes as India diversifies oil imports from Venezuela, a key OPEC member, while navigating US sanctions on Caracas.



This is a devoloping stroy, further details awaited.