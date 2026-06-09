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NewsIndiaPM Modi speaks with Amir of Kuwait, discusses security situation in West Asia
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PM Modi speaks with Amir of Kuwait, discusses security situation in West Asia

According to a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions. He also reaffirmed India’s strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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PM Modi speaks with Amir of Kuwait, discusses security situation in West AsiaPM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. The two leaders discussed the evolving security situation in West Asia.

According to a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions. He also reaffirmed India’s strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

"Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his personal attention to the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait," according to the MEA statement. 

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Kuwait airport attack

Earlier, dozens of people were injured when drones and missiles targeted the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport.

Subsequently, on Monday, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait visited the Indian nationals at the hospital who were injured during the attack on the Kuwait Airport.

According to the embassy, out of the 13 Indian nationals admitted to various hospitals, all have been discharged except four who are still receiving treatment.

“Ambassador Paramita Tripathi visited the Indian nationals, who were injured during the attack on Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026, at Jaber Hospital today,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait wrote on X.

Meanwhile, on June 3, the Embassy of India in Kuwait confirmed the death of an Indian national in the attack carried out at the Airport.

West Asia conflict 

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. 

Following this, Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East. 

Tehran also tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which a large amount of global energy is transited, leading to widespread global concerns.

A fragile ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8.

Also Read: 'Bibi, you better be careful': Trump warns Netanyahu 'further strikes' on Iran could isolate Israel

Trump claims Iran ready for nuclear deal

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran was willing to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons and sign an agreement with the United States. He also claimed that America's military operations had severely weakened Tehran's military capabilities. 

Speaking during a virtual tele-rally for South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary, Trump devoted much of his remarks to Iran, ongoing negotiations and the broader security situation in the Middle East.

"We're negotiating now, and they wanna make a very good deal. They're willing to give us everything. They're willing to give us no nuclear weapon," Trump said. "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and it's as simple as that."

Trump claimed US military action had inflicted extensive damage on Iran's military infrastructure.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Also Read: Strait of Hormuz crisis: US Apache helicopter goes down as Pentagon investigates potential Iranian fire | SHOCKING VIDEO

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