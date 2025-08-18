Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, during which Putin shared an assessment of his recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska last week.

While thanking Putin, PM Modi underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy. According to ANI, the two leaders also touched upon several issues of bilateral cooperation to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

This also comes as Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to hold a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting

Zelenskyy announced that he would be meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday for diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, just two days after the "historic" bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

The Ukrainian President also welcomed Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia, underlining Kyiv's commitment to peace and close coordination with international partners.

(with ANI inputs)