PM Modi speaks with UAE President, discusses US-Iran war, safe transit from Strait of Hormuz

Amid the ongoing conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in the West Asia and free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Prime Minister Modi also condemned all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure.

“Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India’s strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure,” said PM Modi on a social media post.

PM Modi and the UAE President agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. “We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region,” said PM Modi.

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Notably, the Gulf nations have come under attack from Iran following the US-Israel attack on Tehran. While Iran has made it clear that it's only targeting US facilities, the situation in the region remains volatile.

Iran has also controlled the passage of ships from the Strait of Hormuz and is only allowing vessels/cargo ships which belongs to the friendly countries. While Iran has allowed two Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) ships to pass through the channel and reach India, New Delhi needs much more than that to meet its domestic demand of the LPG.

This is one of the key reasons that India is talking to all nations in the Gulf to secure safe passage for its ships stuck in the region, confirmed India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

"We are in talks with Iran and other countries. As our Special Secretary mentioned, many ships are still there in the Strait of Hormuz area. It is our intention to work with Iran and other countries to bring those ships back home safely. This is our objective. Discussions are ongoing on this issue. Regarding humanitarian aid, we are in talks with Iran on a number of issues," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.