PM Modi begins address to nation, slams Oppn and says 'I apologise to the mothers...'

PM Modi speech today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the nation on Saturday. During his address, the PM spoke about the Women's Reservation Bill issue and targeted the Opposition.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that he apologises to all mothers in the nation.

"Today I'm here to discuss an important issue, especially for the women of this country. Every citizen of this country is witnessing how women's progress has stalled... Despite our best efforts, we haven't succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam. And I apologise to all the mothers and in the nation for this.”

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Earlier in the day, following the conclusion of the Parliament session, leaders from all parties held a formal meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Prime Minister Modi also spearheaded a key meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in New Delhi, focusing on safeguarding India’s security and economic interests amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The Cabinet meeting was held a day after the Constitution Amendment Bill, aimed at implementing reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha, was defeated in the Lower House. While 298 members voted in favour of the Bill, 230 voted against it. Out of the 528 members who participated in the voting, the Bill required 352 votes to secure passage.

According to the proposed legislation, the number of Lok Sabha seats was to be increased from the current 543 to a maximum of 850 to operationalise the women’s reservation law before the 2029 General Elections.

This expansion was to follow a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Similarly, seats in state and Union Territory assemblies were also to be increased to accommodate a 33 per cent reservation for women.

(with agencies' inputs)

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