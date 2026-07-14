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'Putin pays attention': Polish Minister says PM Modi stopped Russia from nuking Ukraine in 2022

The Minister is currently on a visit to India to strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership ahead of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s planned visit later this year.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
'Putin pays attention': Polish Minister says PM Modi stopped Russia from nuking Ukraine in 2022
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during latter&#039;s India visit last year. (Image: IANS)

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