/'Putin pays attention': Polish Minister says PM Modi stopped Russia from nuking Ukraine in 2022

A senior Polish official has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with playing a key role in preventing Russia from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022. Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, Secretary of State at Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks while highlighting India’s influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine offensive.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected,” Bartoszewski said on Tuesday.
“President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him. I mentioned the role Prime Minister Modi played in stopping Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022,” added Bartoszewski.
He further said that Modi is “one of the few people who actually can exert some pressure and influence on President Putin,” describing India’s potential contribution to ending the conflict as significant.
#WATCH | Delhi: On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Secretary of State of the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected, and India has a long-standing relationship… pic.twitter.com/R38wQurE9u— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026
Bartoszewski’s comments come amid ongoing international efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war. He emphasised India’s longstanding relationship with Russia, which dates back to Soviet times, and its position as a non-aligned nation.
The Polish minister’s statement aligns with earlier reports of high-level diplomatic engagement by India during a particularly tense period in late 2022, when concerns over possible nuclear escalation were raised by several Western governments. Although no independent verification of the precise details of any specific intervention has been publicly confirmed by Indian or Russian officials.
Although Prime Minister Modi has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the path to peace in Ukraine, while maintaining India’s strategic energy and defence ties with Russia.
Addressing India’s Russian oil imports, the Secretary of State of the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs said, “We were critical about India buying Russian oil. We understood the economic reason for that... But it was fueling the Russian war economy... We understood India's position. India understood our position. Yes, we happened to disagree, but we still have amicable relations."
The Minister is currently on a visit to India to strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership ahead of Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s planned visit later this year.
#WATCH | Delhi | "India is a very important international player. President Putin pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi says. India's role here is crucial, " says the Secretary of State of the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, on India's role… pic.twitter.com/xf7P6U5YpP— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2026
Highlighting bilateral cooperation, enhancing economic ties, addressing geopolitical conflicts, including West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war, Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski said Poland is actively expanding cooperation with India across multiple sectors, including defence, security, space, clean water, and coal mining technologies.
A Polish military working group is expected to visit India soon to discuss concrete defence projects, such as supplying military equipment and joint production.
The two countries have already begun producing Polish drones in India and are exploring joint ventures and technology sharing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Poland is modernising its own defence industry with substantial EU funds and is keen to partner with India in this area.
In space, Poland is discussing the possibility of manufacturing satellites in India. Other areas of collaboration include sewage treatment, clean water projects, and sharing advanced coal production technologies suited to India’s open-cast mines.
The official welcomed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, noting it will significantly boost bilateral trade, which currently stands at over 6 billion euros, far below its potential.
Poland expressed strong support for India on key issues, including zero tolerance for terrorism, keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to international shipping, preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and resolving disputes diplomatically rather than through force. The speaker described the partnership as highly promising and expressed optimism about future growth following the EU trade deal.
(with ANI inputs)
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