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  • /PM Modi stresses freedom of navigation, seafarers’ safety as critical to global trade at BRICS forum

PM Modi stresses freedom of navigation, seafarers’ safety as critical to global trade at BRICS forum

His remarks came as maritime security and the safety of Indian seafarers featured in his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
PM Modi stresses freedom of navigation, seafarers’ safety as critical to global trade at BRICS forum
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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