PM Modi Takes 'Sawan Ka Somwar' Dig As Oppn Questions Timing Of Pahalgam Terrorists' Encounter

Three terrorists involved in the gruesome Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives were gunned down by security forces on Monday under 'Operation Mahadev'. Addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Opposition for questioning the timing of the operation.

Mocking their remarks, he pointed out the absurdity of asking why the terrorists were eliminated specifically on a Monday during the holy month of Sawan.

"Yesterday, our security forces brought the attackers of Pahalgam to justice by conducting Operation Mahadev. But here they asked why it happened yesterday. It was asked whether a Monday of the month of Sawan was chosen for this operation. What has happened to these people?" the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "Yesterday, our security forces brought the attackers of Pahalgam to justice by conducting Operation Mahadev..."

Indian Army's Chinar Corps in a post on X informed on Tuesday that the three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, involved in orchestrating the Pahalgam attack, were neutralised in a joint, coordinated, and protracted operation by the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF on 28 July.

It added that the terrorists have been identified as Suleman Shah alias Faisal Jaat, Hamza Afgani, and Jibran Bhai.

"Two AK Series Rifles, one M4 Rifle, and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores were recovered from the site," the post added.

Three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, involved in orchestrating the dastardly Pahalgam attack were neutralised in a joint, coordinated and protracted operation by Army, J&K Police and CRPF on 28 July. The terrorists have been identified as Suleman Shah alias…

Amit Shah On 'Operation Mahadev'

In his hour-long speech, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also informed Lok Sabha that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) top commander Suleiman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during the recent Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

"... In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal..., Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police... Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated...," Shah said during the second debate on the Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

The top BJP leader said, " All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies."

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

