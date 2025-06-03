PM Modi Takes Stock Of Situation In Assam Amid Flood, Assures 'Full Support From Centre'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken decisive action to support the flood-affected Northeast region, particularly Assam. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, PM Modi has personally spoken to key state leaders, assuring them of the central government's unwavering support.

According to ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla on the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and floods in the region. PM Modi has assured all help and support.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his proactive stance in response to the severe flooding in the Northeast region, particularly in Assam, and said that the PM has expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a Post on X, he said, "A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government. The PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam."

The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with the death toll rising to 11 due to floods and landslides. Over 5.15 lakh people across 22 districts have been affected, with Sribhumi being the worst-hit district. The Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are flowing above danger levels, causing extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

The PM's intervention has triggered a coordinated response to the disaster. The Assam government, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), is working tirelessly to provide relief and rescue to those affected.

Over 1.85 lakh people have taken shelter in 322 relief camps and distribution centers set up by district administrations.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also played a crucial role in supporting the flood-affected areas. He has spoken with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting the affected states.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Northeastern states for the next two days, followed by a decrease in intensity. The government is working closely with disaster management authorities to minimize damage and provide relief to those affected.

(With Inputs from ANI)