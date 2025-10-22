PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings, Says 'Stand United Against Terrorism'

After receiving a warm Diwali greeting and phone call from US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked him, saying that New Delhi and Washington “continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism.”

“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.@realDonaldTrump @POTUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2025

On Tuesday, Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House and extended warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans. During the event, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great person” and a “great friend”, while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

“Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your prime minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He is very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing,”

Trump added, “he (PM Modi) is a great person, and he has become a great friend of mine over the years”.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of Diwali, Trump said, “In a few moments, we will light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness… It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed and captives freed.”

Diwali is a feativals of light and people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the gods. The festival vibe started with Dhanteras and then the next day people celebtate Chhoti Diwali. The third day is the main celebration with prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.