PM Modi Throws Down Gauntlet To Mamata Banerjee From Singur, Says, 'End Mahajungle Raj'

With West Bengal heading into a crucial Assembly election year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a direct and sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), declaring that the state is ready to end what he described as its “maha jungle raj”. Addressing a large rally in Singur, Modi urged voters to pledge for change, repeatedly invoking the slogan “paltano dorkar” (change is necessary).

Drawing parallels with Bihar, the Prime Minister said the BJP and the NDA had already “stopped jungle raj” there and that West Bengal would follow the same path. “A very large number of mothers, sisters, and farmers have come with the same hope, we want real change,” he said, adding that people wanted to end “15 years of mega jungle raj” in the state.

Culture, identity, and Bengal’s icons

Modi placed strong emphasis on Bengal’s cultural pride, arguing that his government had honoured icons and traditions that previous regimes had ignored. “It is a BJP government that installed a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in front of India Gate. For the first time, the contribution of the Azad Hind Fauj was honoured at the Red Fort,” he said. He also pointed to the renaming of an island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Netaji and the UNESCO World Heritage tag for Durga Puja.

Questioning the TMC’s record when it was part of the UPA government, Modi asked, “When these TMC people were partners in Sonia Gandhi’s government in Delhi, why didn’t they do this then?” He added, “It is Modi who has so much love for Bengal.”

He also highlighted that Bengali was granted classical language status during the BJP’s tenure at the Centre, calling it recognition long overdue for the state’s rich literary heritage.

Vande Mataram and Singur connect

Speaking from Singur, Modi linked the rally to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. He noted that Parliament had recently held a special discussion to honour Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. “The connection between Hooghly and Vande Mataram is very special. It is said that it was here that Rishi Bankim Ji gave Vande Mataram its full form,” he said, urging people to make the song a “mantra for developing West Bengal and India”.

Law and order, women’s safety, and governance

A major part of Modi’s speech focused on law and order, women’s safety, and alleged corruption under the TMC. He accused the state government of allowing “rioters, looters and mafias” to operate freely and spoke of a “syndicate tax” imposed on everyday activities. “Only a BJP government will end this mafia rule; this is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

Invoking social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Modi said change in Bengal must come through women and youth. “Under TMC’s rule, daughters are not safe, and the education system is in the grip of mafias and corrupt elements,” he alleged. He claimed that a BJP government would prevent incidents like Sandeshkhali, curb violence in colleges, and ensure that teachers do not lose their jobs again.

Centre-state friction and welfare schemes

Modi accused the TMC of blocking central welfare schemes out of political hostility. “I understand their enmity towards me and the BJP, but the TMC is taking out its enmity on the people of Bengal,” he said, citing the non-implementation of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat. Drawing a comparison with Delhi, he said governments that obstructed central schemes had eventually been “shown the door” by voters.

Border security and infiltration

Raising concerns over national security, Modi alleged that the TMC was compromising border safety by protecting infiltrators. He said the Centre had written repeatedly to the state government seeking land to install fencing along the Bengal border. “TMC provides patronage to gangs that protect infiltrators and create fake documents for them,” he claimed, adding, “The time has come when infiltration must be completely stopped.”

Economy, industry, and jobs

The Prime Minister argued that Bengal’s economic potential was being wasted due to poor governance. He said industries and investments would come only when law and order improved. Highlighting sector-specific promises, Modi spoke about boosting the jute industry through policies that promote jute packaging and support farmers growing potatoes, onions, and vegetables for global markets.

He also addressed the fishing community, stating that millions of families depended on fishing, but exports remained far below their potential. Modi said the Centre had created a digital platform to support fishermen with better technology and access to markets.

The pitch to voters

Closing his address, Modi returned to his central appeal for change. “West Bengal has immense potential, large rivers, a long coastline, and fertile land. Every district has something unique,” he said. “The BJP will further strengthen the potential of every district.”

With repeated calls for voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Prime Minister made it clear that Bengal is now at the heart of his party’s political battle, and that the campaign will hinge on governance, identity, and the promise of a decisive break from the past.