PM Modi to address AI Summit today; French President, Sam Altman among key speakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday. PM Modi will address the opening ceremony of the summit today at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will also address the gathering at the opening ceremony.

PM Modi's remarks will follow a family photo of the leaders attending the India AI Impact summit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Over 500 leaders from the field of artificial intelligence are expected to attend the summit.

Following the opening, PM Modi will then join the Leaders' Plenary, starting around 12 noon, which will convene Heads of State, ministers, and senior officials from multilateral organisations to discuss national and global AI priorities, covering governance, infrastructure, and international collaboration.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will take part in the CEO roundtable from 5:30 PM onwards, bringing together top executives from global technology and industry firms with government leaders to discuss AI investment, research partnerships, supply chains, and system deployment.

Inaugurated by PM Modi on February 16 in New Delhi, the world’s largest artificial intelligence summit has seen substantial global participation. The event brings together over 500 AI leaders, including CEOs and CXOs, around 100 founders and chief executives, 150 academicians and researchers, and nearly 400 CTOs, vice presidents, and philanthropists. It also involves more than 100 government representatives, including over 20 Heads of State and Government and approximately 60 ministers and vice ministers from around the world.

Next frontier for inclusive development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with ANI ahead of the AI Summit, said that India is poised for significant advances in artificial intelligence. He highlighted that integrating technology with governance could transform key sectors, including last-mile delivery, and emphasized that India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) offers valuable lessons for the Global South. He added that the “convergence of DPI and AI” represents the next frontier for inclusive development.

Congress calls summit PR spectacle

The Congress party has described the ongoing AI Summit as a "disorganised PR spectacle" and alleged that Chinese products are being displayed at the event. These remarks come amid controversy over Noida-based Galgotias University presenting a commercially available Chinese robot as their own creation at the Summit.

"Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the party's official handle on X posted, "The Modi government has made a laughing stock of India globally, with regard to AI".