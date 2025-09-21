Advertisement
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 5 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation today at 5 PM, according to top government sources. However, the topic of the address has not yet been confirmed.

|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation will take place on the eve of Navratri, coinciding with the rollout of GST rate cuts that will reduce prices of several products.

The new GST framework, which reduces the earlier four tax slabs to just two, will come into effect from September 22 (Monday), marking the first day of Navratri.

Modi’s speech also follows the Trump administration’s announcement of a steep hike in H-1B visa fees, raising the cost of new applications to USD 100,000 (over ₹88 lakh). The move triggered panic among Indian professionals, who make up the majority of H-1B holders.

However, Washington later clarified that the fee will not apply to existing visa holders, renewals, or re-entry. It will remain a one-time charge applicable only to new petitions.

