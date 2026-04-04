PM Modi to address poll rally in Kerala today, 5 days ahead of Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kerala on Saturday as part of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on April 9.

The visit is expected to energise party workers and strengthen the alliance’s outreach across key constituencies in the State.

According to BJP officials, the Prime Minister will begin his engagements with a public meeting in Thiruvalla, located in Pathanamthitta district. He is expected to address a large gathering at the town’s public stadium, where senior party leaders and NDA candidates from neighbouring constituencies will be present. The rally is seen as a significant push to consolidate voter support in central Kerala.

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PM Modi will arrive at the NSS College grounds in Changanassery, in Kottayam district, at around 3 p.m. From there, he will travel by road to Thiruvalla. Party leaders have indicated that elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate large crowds expected to attend the public meeting.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Thiruvananthapuram, where he will participate in a roadshow covering a stretch of approximately 1.5 kilometres, from Killipalam Junction to Karamana. The roadshow is expected to attract substantial participation from party workers, supporters, and the general public.

Senior BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, are expected to accompany the Prime Minister during various segments of the visit.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi intensified the NDA campaign by holding a high-profile roadshow in Puducherry, drawing enthusiastic crowds and tight security arrangements across the city.

The NDA alliance in Puducherry, comprising the BJP, the All India NR Congress led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the AIADMK, and other regional partners, is seeking to consolidate its position in the upcoming polls.

PM Modi arrived in Chennai from New Delhi earlier in the day via a special flight. From Chennai airport, he proceeded to Puducherry by helicopter, underscoring the importance the BJP leadership is placing on the Union Territory’s electoral battle.

Upon his arrival at Puducherry airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Chief Minister Rangasamy along with senior BJP leaders and party functionaries.