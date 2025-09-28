PM Modi To Address The Nation In 126th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host the 126th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

The broadcast will be available nationwide through All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and digital platforms, including the AIR News website, Newsonair mobile app, and YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Airing on the last Sunday of every month, the programme has become a key channel for direct communication between the Prime Minister and the people of India.

After the Hindi broadcast, Akashvani will relay the programme in multiple regional languages to ensure it reaches audiences across India’s diverse linguistic spectrum.

Since its launch in October 2014, Mann Ki Baat has covered topics such as environmental conservation, cleanliness, digital literacy, women’s empowerment, and grassroots innovation. The programme has also spotlighted unsung heroes and encouraged citizen-led initiatives across the country.

In the previous 125th episode, PM Modi praised a security guard who had taken the initiative to compile and preserve the names of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He highlighted the significance of national unity and the role of sports in building a dynamic and energetic India.

“The spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, the unity of the nation, is crucial for development. Sports play an important role in this. That is why I say, Jo Khelta Hai, Woh Khilta Hai,” the Prime Minister remarked.

He also spoke with athletes Mohsin Ali, who participated in the Khelo India Water Sports Festival, and Rasmita Sahoo from Odisha, recognizing their dedication and achievements.

(With IANS Inputs)