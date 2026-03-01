PM Modi to chair CCS meeting in Delhi tonight amid Middle East escalations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after returning to Delhi tonight, government sources confirmed.

According to ANI, the Prime Minister is expected to land in the capital at around 9:30 pm after a two-day tour, during which he will review urgent security matters with senior officials.

The upcoming Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, is expected to focus on the latest developments in Iran, the situation of Indian citizens stranded in the UAE and other parts of the Middle East, and related security and diplomatic matters.

PM Modi had visited Israel on 25–26 February, a trip characterised by significant diplomatic warmth. During his address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, he became the first Indian leader to receive a standing ovation after declaring: “India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction, in this moment and beyond.”

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Modi warmly, saying, “You are a great friend of Israel, Narendra. You are more than a friend. You are a brother.”