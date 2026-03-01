Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022619https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-to-chair-ccs-meeting-in-delhi-tonight-amid-middle-east-escalations-3022619.html
NewsIndiaPM Modi to chair CCS meeting in Delhi tonight amid Middle East escalations
CABINET COMMITTEE ON SECURITY

PM Modi to chair CCS meeting in Delhi tonight amid Middle East escalations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after returning to Delhi tonight, government sources confirmed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi to chair CCS meeting in Delhi tonight amid Middle East escalationsPrime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after returning to Delhi tonight, government sources confirmed.

According to ANI, the Prime Minister is expected to land in the capital at around 9:30 pm after a two-day tour, during which he will review urgent security matters with senior officials.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The upcoming Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, is expected to focus on the latest developments in Iran, the situation of Indian citizens stranded in the UAE and other parts of the Middle East, and related security and diplomatic matters.

PM Modi had visited Israel on 25–26 February, a trip characterised by significant diplomatic warmth. During his address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, he became the first Indian leader to receive a standing ovation after declaring: “India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction, in this moment and beyond.”

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Modi warmly, saying, “You are a great friend of Israel, Narendra. You are more than a friend. You are a brother.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai as Middle East tensions disrupt flights
Iran-Israel Conflict
Middle East divide exposed: Why Muslim nations are silent? DNA
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka
T20 WC 2026: Shanaka's heroics eliminate Pakistan; SL suffer heartbreak
organic booties
Soft Organic Booties For Babies
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
Khamenei dead or alive? Israel claims, Araghchi denies; silence grows
Iran UN letter
Iran warns UN: US, Israeli Military bases across region now legitimate targets
Tejasswi Prakash vs Surbhi Chandna
Tejasswi–Surbhi promotion drama: What went wrong?
Sahibzada Farhan
Sahibzada Farhan creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's all-time T20 WC record
women dresses
Top Stylish Women’s Dresses for Daily & Party Wear
Mamta Kulkarni
Mamta Kulkarni makes her first TV appearance in 25 years with 'Laughter Chefs'