PM Modi to chair key council of ministers meeting today; All union ministers directed to stay in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over a significant meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 PM today at Seva Teerth in Delhi. All Union ministers have been instructed to remain in the national capital for the same. The meeting comes shortly after the Prime Minister’s return from an overseas trip to five nations. It is expected to include Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State with independent charge, and Ministers of State.

Focus on West Asia crisis and economic implications

The agenda for the meeting is not disclosed to the public, but are likely to cover the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its potential effects on India’s economy. Key concerns include surging oil prices, disruptions in the supply chains, and the risk of inflation.

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The government has been closely tracking the situation. A high-level informal group of ministers, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been formed to monitor developments and recommend steps to protect India from any adverse impacts. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri are also part of this group.

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Rajnath Singh recently stated that the government is maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. He noted that stocks of crude oil, energy, and LPG are sufficient, with no immediate concerns reported.

Cabinet reshuffle also in focus

The meeting also carries political weight amid widespread speculation about a possible Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in the Modi 3.0 government, ahead of its first anniversary on June 10.

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Recent indications suggest that deliberations on ministerial changes have intensified, with potential adjustments possibly occurring in the second week of June.

The leadership is reportedly reviewing the performance of various ministries and organizational setups in preparation for any such exercise.

This key meeting is expected to serve as an important platform for reviewing governance priorities while addressing both immediate geopolitical challenges and longer-term political planning.

The meeting also comes amid intense public scrutiny and widespread backlash over the recent cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The exam, held on May 3 for over 22 lakh medical aspirants, was scrapped by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following serious allegations of a question paper leak, prompting a CBI investigation, multiple arrests across states, and student protests in several cities.

The controversy has led to reports of student distress, with opposition parties demanding accountability from the Education Ministry and calling for systemic reforms in competitive examinations.

