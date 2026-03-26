PM Modi to chair meeting with CMs tomorrow on West Asia crisis, review preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction with Chief Ministers on Friday evening via video conferencing to review state-level preparedness amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The discussions will focus on coordinated action and "Team India" synergy.

However, sources indicated that Chief Ministers of poll-bound states will not be attending the meeting. These include Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

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Amid concerns triggered by rumours of fuel shortages in parts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged people not to panic. Addressing reports of long queues at petrol pumps in Jammu, Abdullah said, "My earnest request is that you stop camping outside petrol pumps; otherwise, I will shut all the petrol pumps for the next few days." He termed the situation "regrettable," noting that while the government has clarified there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, people continue to rely on misinformation circulating on social media.

He further stressed that no directive has been issued to limit fuel usage and appealed to citizens to avoid panic buying. "There is a meeting of all CMs with PM Modi tomorrow online, and I will attend that," Abdullah added, reiterating that the supply situation remains stable.

Earlier on Wednesday, an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held in the national capital over the West Asia crisis, where the government briefed attendees about the situation in West Asia and how India is dealing with its impact.

All Union ministers who are part of the Cabinet Committee on Security—Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman—represented the government. Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were also part of the meeting.

A detailed briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with remarks from External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted that India's energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG, and fertilisers.

The government underscored that multiple shipments have already reached India, with more expected in the coming days, backed by the country's strong refining capacity. It also emphasised proactive diplomatic outreach, noting that New Delhi is in touch with all parties involved and is ensuring uninterrupted supply lines, calling it a "diplomatic success."

On the safety front, authorities reiterated that there is no cause for panic, with Indian embassies actively assisting citizens in affected regions. Evacuation plans remain in place, with the safety of Indians abroad as the top priority.

Earlier, addressing the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi assured that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply. He highlighted the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and diversification of energy imports from 27 to 41 countries over the past decade to reduce dependency on any single source.

As global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, face disruptions, the Centre has maintained that India is well-prepared to manage any economic or logistical challenges. Friday's meeting is expected to further streamline coordination between the Centre and the states to effectively navigate the crisis.