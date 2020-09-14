PM Modi to Chief Justice of India, China monitoring over 10,000 Indians: Report

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that a Shenzen-based company named Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co. Limited is monitoring over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations. The company has links to the Chinese government, and the Chinese Communist Party and it is monitoring several eminent Indian individuals including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides PM Modi, the Chinese company is also keeping an eye on President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and their families; Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot and Amarinder Singh, Uddhav Thackeray, Naveen Patnaik and Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad to Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal; Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Singh Rawat to at least 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force; Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde and brother judge AM Khanwilkar to Lokpal Justice P C Ghose and Comptroller and Auditor General G C Murmu; start-up tech entrepreneurs like Nipun Mehra, founder of Bharat Pe (an Indian payment app), and Ajay Trehan of AuthBridge, an authentication technology firm, to top industrialists Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani.

It is learnt that the Chinese company is also monitoring bureaucrats in key positions; judges; scientists and academicians; journalists; actors and sportspersons; religious figures and activists, said a report published by Indian Express. The Chinee firm is also keeping an eye on many people accused of financial crime, corruption, terrorism, and smuggling of narcotics, gold, arms or wildlife.

The monitoring of infleuntial Indians assumes significance at a time when India and China are locked in a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh for over 100 days now. It is to be noted that Zhenhua also works with Chinese intelligence, military and security agencies.

Zhenhua was registered as a company in April 2018 and it has 20 processing centres across countries and regions. The technology firm counts the Chinese government and military among its clients.