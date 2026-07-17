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  • /PM Modi to dedicate Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, launch India's first hydrogen train

PM Modi to dedicate Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, launch India's first hydrogen train

The full corridor, spanning 667 km, is designed to ease congestion on NH-44 (GT Road), support pilgrim traffic to Vaishno Devi, and spur industrial and logistics growth along the route.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
PM Modi to dedicate Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, launch India's first hydrogen train

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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