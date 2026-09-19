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  • /PM Modi to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters today at 20th Rozgar Mela

PM Modi to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters today at 20th Rozgar Mela

In his message to the new appointees, the Prime Minister said the world is excited about India's youth and technological progress.

Published: Sep 19, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
PM Modi to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters today at 20th Rozgar Mela
Image Credit: IANS

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PM Modi to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters today at 20th Rozgar Mela
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