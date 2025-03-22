Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2875526https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-to-embark-on-visit-to-sri-lanka-on-april-5-whats-on-agenda-2875526.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI SRI LANKA VISIT

PM Modi To Embark On Visit To Sri Lanka On April 5 — What's On Agenda?

As announced by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath last week, Modi will arrive in Colombo to finalise agreements reached during President Dissanayake’s visit to Delhi last year.

|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 11:02 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi To Embark On Visit To Sri Lanka On April 5 — What's On Agenda? File Photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka on April 5, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced. Dissanayake was delivering a statement in Parliament on Friday when he announced the date for Modi’s visit, according to news portal Adaderana.lk. As announced by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath last week, Modi will arrive here to finalise agreements reached during President Dissanayake’s visit to Delhi last year.

The president also told Parliament that the construction work on the Sampur Power Plant in the eastern port district of Trincomalee is scheduled to commence at the same time as the Indian PM’s visit. Dissanayake said Modi is visiting Sri Lanka due to the stability of the country. Last month, Sri Lanka and India reached an agreement for setting up of solar power plants in the island country, Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa announced.

“Consensus has been reached between the government of Sri Lanka and the government of India to establish solar power plants capacity of 50 Megawatt (stage 1) and 70 Megawatt (stage 2) at Sampur in Trincomalee on the basis of construction, ownership, and operation by the Ceylon Electricity Board and National Thermal Power Corporation of India as a joint venture between two governments,” Jayathissa said.

Earlier, National Thermal Power Corporation of India was to construct a coal power plant at the same site. The new joint venture sees it being converted to a solar power station.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK