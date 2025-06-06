PM Modi To Inaugurate Chenab Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Rail Bridge and lay foundation stones on Friday for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir.

He will also flag off the Vande Bharat train service from Katra to Srinagar and lay the foundation/inaugurate projects worth Rs 46,000, people are eagerly looking forward to a new developmental dawn on the union territory's horizon.