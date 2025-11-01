PM Modi To Inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee Cultural Festival Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rajat Mahotsav (Silver Jubilee) celebrations marking Chhattisgarh’s foundation day at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Commerce and Trade Complex on Saturday. The five-day festival aims to showcase the state’s vibrant tribal heritage and artistic excellence under the theme of unity and cultural pride.

Chhattisgarh, which was formed on November 1, 2000, is celebrating 25 years of its establishment with grand festivities in Nava Raipur from November 1 to 5.

Each evening, the main stage will feature performances by renowned artists such as Hansraj Raghuvanshi, Aditya Narayan, Ankit Tiwari, Kailash Kher, and Bhoomi Trivedi, along with talented local performers.

The opening day’s events begin at 11 a.m. with a performance by Aishwarya Pandit, followed by an 8 p.m. lineup featuring PC Lal Yadav, Aaru Sahu, Dushyant Harmukh, Nirmala Thakur, and Hansraj Raghuvanshi presenting soulful bhajans.

On November 2, cultural programmes will start at 6:30 p.m. with performances by Sunil Tiwari, Jayshree Nair’s Chinhari – The Girl Band, and Padma Shri Domar Singh Kanwar’s Nacha Dal, leading up to Aditya Narayan’s 9 p.m. act featuring popular Bollywood numbers.

The third day’s schedule, beginning at 6 p.m., includes Padma Shri Usha Barle, Rakesh Sharma, Sufi bhajans, and folk tunes by Kuleshwar Tamrakar, with Bhoomi Trivedi headlining at 9 p.m.

On November 4, the stage will come alive at 6 p.m. with Kala Kendra Raipur Band, Rekha Dewar, and Prakash Awasthi, followed by Ankit Tiwari’s performance at 9 p.m. featuring his emotional chart-toppers.

The festival will conclude on November 5 with performances starting at 6 p.m. by Poonam Virat Tiwari and the Indira Kala Sangeet University ensemble. The finale will feature Kailash Kher’s Sufi-folk fusion concert at 9 p.m., followed by an aerial display by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

Meanwhile, Shilpgram will host parallel events each day, celebrating grassroots artistry and craftsmanship.

(With ANI Inputs)