PM Modi to inaugurate his new office ‘Seva Teerth’ and 'Kartavya Bhawan' Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate his new office, Seva Teerth, on Friday, February 13, at 1:30 pm. Alongside the PMO’s new headquarters, he will also unveil Kartavya Bhavan‑1 and 2, which will accommodate several important ministries, including Finance, Defence, Health & Family Welfare, Education, and others.

On the same day, PM Modi will also chair the last Cabinet meeting in the British Era building situated in the South Block, before the inauguration of the new administrative building.

The Seva Teerth building will serve as the new home of the PMO, along with the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat. The move is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, aimed at creating modern, integrated spaces for government offices.

PMO issued a statement where it says that this relocation marks the first time since India’s independence that the PMO is moving from South Block, ending a decades‑long era. Officials have emphasized that the new complex will provide a modern, state-of-the-art environment for governance, reflecting India’s vision of a futuristic administrative infrastructure.

It also highlighted that the buildings have been designed in line with 4-Star GRIHA standards, incorporating renewable energy systems, water conservation mechanisms, efficient waste management practices and high-performance building envelopes.

Together, these sustainability measures are intended to minimize environmental impact and improve operational performance, it is mentioned.