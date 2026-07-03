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  • /PM Modi to inaugurate India's first greenfield refinery in Pachpadra; launch projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Raj

PM Modi to inaugurate India's first greenfield refinery in Pachpadra; launch projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Raj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Saturday to launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore, including the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery, Jaipur Metro Phase II, renewable energy, rail, road and aviation projects.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate India's first greenfield refinery in Pachpadra; launch projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Raj
Image Credit: IANS

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