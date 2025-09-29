PM Modi To Inaugurate New Delhi BJP Office Today: 5-Storey Building, 300-Person Capacity, 825 Sqm Area - Check Key Features

Delhi BJP New Office: After spending around four decades in Pandit Pant Marg office, the Delhi BJP is all set to get a new lavish building today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi BJP’s new office on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Monday, coinciding with Saptami of the Navratri festival.

The event is being described as a major milestone for the party’s Delhi unit, with BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, senior leaders, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, and thousands of workers expected to attend.

At a press conference on Sunday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva confirmed that the Prime Minister would formally inaugurate the building, calling it a “historic moment” for the organisation. He congratulated Delhi BJP workers on the completion of the new office.

Features of the New Office

* Plot size: 825 sq. metres

* Two basements with parking for 50 vehicles

* Ground floor: press conference hall, reception, and canteen

* First floor: 300-seat auditorium

* Second & third floors: offices of state general secretaries, secretaries, and vice-presidents

* Top floor: offices of the state president, organisational general secretary, and Delhi BJP in-charge

* Five-storey eco-friendly design

Recalling the BJP’s organisational journey in Delhi, Sachdeva noted that the party began at Ajmeri Gate, later shifted to Rakabganj Road, and for nearly 35 years operated from 14 Pandit Pant Marg before moving to its own premises on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The foundation stone of the new office was laid by BJP chief J.P. Nadda on June 9, 2023. Sachdeva credited Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nadda for their leadership in resolving long-pending land issues and completing construction, as part of the BJP’s nationwide mission to build offices in every state capital and district.

He added that all 14 organisational districts of Delhi now have their own offices, underscoring the party’s emphasis on strengthening its grassroots presence.