PM Modi to inaugurate Noida International Airport; Check traffic advisory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Noida International Airport today.

Security has been tightened around Noida International Airport, and a traffic advisory has been issued ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration today.

The advisory will be in force from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, with special arrangements to ensure unhindered movement of emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire services.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, at 12 noon today.

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After several delays, the airport is now finally opening and will become the second international airport serving the Delhi‑NCR region, alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The two airports will operate as an integrated aviation hub, reducing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and helping position Delhi‑NCR among the world’s major aviation centres, the government said in a statement.

The airport will serve as the main international gateway for cities like Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra, and will also act as a key entry point for pilgrimage and tourist destinations across Uttar Pradesh.

Traffic advisory: Check diversions and alternate routes

A traffic advisory has been issued ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit for the airport inauguration, with the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police earmarking entry routes, segregating parking zones, and diverting commercial vehicles.

The DCP Traffic Noida in an X post shared a traffic advisory, according to which, to ensure smooth traffic management, the movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles will remain completely restricted from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

While emergency services will be allowed. Special routes and parking arrangements have been designated for visitors coming from different regions: vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad will use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and park at P-07 and P-06, respectively.

Those from Mathura and Aligarh will approach via the Yamuna Expressway and park at P-05, P-09, and P-11; and vehicles from Hapur and Bulandshahr will use the Jewar–Khurja route with parking at P-14 and P-13.

Separate arrangements have been made for VIPs, media, police personnel, and administrative staff, with designated entry points and parking zones such as P-01 to P-03 for VIPs, P-08 for media, P-10 for officials, and P-15 for buses.

Local residents from Noida and Greater Noida have also been assigned specific routes and parking at P-07.

Authorities have urged the public to follow traffic advisories, use designated routes, and avoid unnecessary travel to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Easing congestion and boosting NCR aviation

Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The airport is designed as a key international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), significantly strengthening India’s airport infrastructure and boosting regional as well as international connectivity.

Noida International Airport ranks among India’s largest greenfield airport projects.

It will initially handle about 12 million passengers per annum, with the capacity to scale up to 70 million after full development.

The airport features a 3,900‑metre runway capable of accommodating wide‑body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems such as Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all‑weather, round‑the‑clock operations.









