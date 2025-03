PM Modi To Inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2025 Today- Check Theme, Guests, Dates And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Monday. The event will host 3,700 attendees, along with over 800 speakers and delegates from around 130 countries worldwide. It is co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The event is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 17 to March 19 and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address.

"The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. According to the statement released by ORF, Raisina Dialogue is a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion supported by several institutions, organisations, and individuals who are committed to the conference's mission," the official statement read.

The Raisina Dialogue will feature nearly 3,700 attendees, including over 800 speakers and delegates from around 130 countries. Participants will include serving and former heads of state, ministers, lawmakers, diplomats, policy planners, military leaders, heads of multilateral institutions, business leaders, and renowned thinkers.

The theme of this year's Raisina Dialogue is "Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet." The conversations during the Raisina Dialogue will be structured around six key thematic pillars: 'Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides', 'Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where and How', 'Digital Planet: Agents', 'Agencies and Absences, Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains and the Exchange Rate Addiction', 'The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Pen', 'Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions and Leadership'.

"The Dialogue will also host the Raisina Ideas Pod in partnership with Firstpost, India's premier international news platform, featuring specially curated ministerial sessions and conversations of issues of global importance. It looks into diverse topics, from Europe's role within the Indo-Pacific strategic theatre to the African Union's role within the G20," the official statement read.

