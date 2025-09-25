PM Modi To Inaugurate Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 In Greater Noida Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Thursday.

The trade show is scheduled to run from September 25 to 29, with Russia participating as a partner country. It is expected to feature over 2,400 exhibitors, along with 1,25,000 B2B visitors and 4,50,000 B2C visitors.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district this morning. The trade show will be held from 25th to 29th September. Russia will participate as a partner country. Over 2,400… pic.twitter.com/zOukBD3cQY — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Security Heightened

A four-tier security cordon has been established, with special measures at district borders to prevent any security lapses. Over 5,000 personnel, including traffic police, women police, intelligence units, special commandos, and paramilitary forces, have been deployed for the event. Additionally, security around the Expo Mart complex, the venue of the trade show, has been strengthened, with drone cameras and CCTV monitoring all activities.

Traffic diversions have been implemented to ease congestion, and dedicated parking areas have been set up for visitors.

Trade Show To Attract Investors

Aligned with initiatives such as Make in India, Vocal for Local, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the trade show is expected to attract investors from across Uttar Pradesh, as well as leading industrial houses and entrepreneurs from around the country. Officials anticipate that the five-day event will generate fresh investments, create new employment opportunities, and further enhance the state’s industrial profile.

This year’s edition is set to be larger than previous ones, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, global buyers, industry experts, policymakers, and business professionals. The UP International Trade Show aims to highlight the state’s expanding industrial strength and investment potential.

PM Modi's Rajasthan Visit

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Banswara, Rajasthan, to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore, including the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project, which is expected to boost India’s energy sector.

ALSO READ: Breakthrough: Agni-Prime Missile Successfully Fired From India’s First Rail-Mobile Launcher | VIDEO