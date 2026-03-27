PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers on West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers on Friday to discuss the West Asia conflict, reviewing states' preparedness and action plans.

The session aims to foster synergy across efforts in the 'Team India' spirit.

With geopolitical tensions escalating and their global fallout becoming more pronounced, the meeting is likely to serve as a platform for PM Modi to brief Chief Ministers and seek broader consensus on India’s approach to the crisis.

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“Chief Ministers of election-bound states shall not be a part of this meeting due to the model code of conduct,” said the official.

A separate meeting for Chief Secretaries of election-bound states will be convened via the Cabinet Secretariat, the official added.

Earlier, the government held an all-party meeting on the West Asia situation at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The meeting followed PM Modi's address to Parliament on the West Asia situation. In his statement, PM Modi said the government has constituted seven empowered groups to develop strategies on fuel, supply chains, fertilisers, and other areas to mitigate the impact of the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting on the West Asia situation.

Attendees included Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, JD-U Working President Sanjay Jha, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, and other leaders.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Kiren Rijiju thanked members of all parties who participated, stating that all questions and concerns raised by opposition leaders were addressed by the government.

He added that all opposition parties have assured their support for the government in the measures it takes in response to the situation.

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, CPI-M MP John Brittas, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, and other Opposition leaders were also present.

The meeting came amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf countries.



(with INAS inputs)

