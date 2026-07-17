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PM Modi to kick off healthcare, education, and road infrastructure projects

It will ensure timely and world-class treatment for patients suffering from complex neurological disorders while strengthening medical research, education and training in neurosciences.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
PM Modi to kick off healthcare, education, and road infrastructure projects

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