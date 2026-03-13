PM Modi to launch development projects worth over Rs 47,000 crore in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on Friday to kickstart a series of programmes in the state. During his two-day visit, he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay foundation stones, perform Bhoomi Poojan and flag off multiple development projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar.

The Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore, in Kokrajhar in the evening. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

PM Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region.

PM Modi will also flag off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the Northeast region. These include the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, providing direct rail connectivity between the Northeast and Southern India; the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express, enhancing connectivity between Assam and West Bengal; and the Narangi–Agartala Express, improving connectivity between Assam and Tripura and facilitating smoother inter-state travel for passengers, traders and tourists.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will distribute land pattas to tea garden workers, marking a historic milestone in providing homestead land rights to the tea garden community in Guwahati. He will also release the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to over 9.3 crore farmers across the country, under which eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Kopili Hydro-Electric Project located in Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, the project will enhance clean energy generation, improve grid stability in the region and ensure reliable power supply to households, farmers and industries.

Major railway electrification projects will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister, including the Rangiya–Murkongselek rail line electrification (558 km), built at a cost of around Rs 420 crore; the Chaparmukh–Dibrugarh rail line electrification (571 km), built at a cost of about Rs 1,180 crore; and the Badarpur–Silchar and Badarpur–Churaibari rail lines, built at a cost of around Rs 650 crore.

These projects will enable faster, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable train operations while improving connectivity across the Brahmaputra and Barak Valley regions.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Furkating–Tinsukia rail line doubling project (194 km), costing over Rs 3,600 crore, which will enhance line capacity and enable the operation of additional passenger and freight trains.

In the waterways sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for cruise terminals at Bishwanath Ghat in Biswanath district and Neamati in Jorhat district.

He will also perform Bhoomi Poojan for the Regional Centre of Excellence (RCoE) at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, which will serve as a premier maritime training and research hub for the Northeast region.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the approach road connecting Pandu Jetty to NH-27. He will inaugurate the PM Ekta Mall in Guwahati. The mall is envisioned as a major commercial and tourism hub for Assam and the Northeastern region, featuring permanent stalls for One District One Product (ODOP) items, GI-tagged products, handicrafts and handloom goods from Assam and other states.