PM Modi to launch ‘Fit India Quiz’ for school students with KBC style features, check details here

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, inspired by the thrill of the Olympics, has plans for a "world-class online and broadcast" event that will take place in the form of a 'Fit India Quiz'.

School students will be given an opportunity to participate in this initiative for which registrations begin in September, News18 reported.

All schools will be allowed to nominate more than two students who will first compete on an online platform run by the Nation Testing Agency (NTA).

Out of the total amount of schools in a a state only around 32 schools will be allowed to proceed for the next round to compete at the state level.

News18 got exclusive information that the winners from the 36 states and UTs will then proceed to feature in the finals that will be broadcasted on national television including a leading private sports channel.

“The State Round of the quiz will have innovative concepts such as phone a teacher of a school or a parent etc to make it fun, interactive and engaging for the audience. The quiz will also have multi-formats featuring buzzer rounds, audio or video recognition round, topical rounds etc. The Quiz will have questions on multiple themes such as history of Indian Sports, Traditional Sports or Games, Yoga, Personalities etc, Fitness with special emphasis on Indian traditional fitness methods etc and on Khelo India, Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games etc.” says a document outlining the project accessed by News18.

“Quiz shows have had great success amongst Indian masses in the past which makes it a tried and tested medium, provided it can be presented in an engaging and interactive format which resonates well with audience,” the document further says.

The quiz has been planned in such a way as to be as inclusice as possible to allow school students from across the nation to have a chance to test their knowledge on sports and fitness.

