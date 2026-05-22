PM Modi to launch ‘High-Powered Demography Mission’ curbing illegal immigration - What is this mission about?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to soon announce a “High-Powered Demography Mission”, a strategic national initiative to curb illegal immigration into the bordering states from neighbouring countries, particularly Bangladesh and Myanmar, while addressing artificial demographic changes across the country.

Delivering the annual Rustamji Memorial Lecture organised by the Border Security Force (BSF), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that after making the country free from Naxalism, the focus must now shift to curbing the infiltration that has persisted for years.

"Now the time has come to stop the infiltration program that has been going on for years without any restrictions. Many retired police officers told me not to undertake the Naxal-free campaign. They said the same to the Prime Minister, too. But the Indian government remained steadfast. A five-decade-old problem is now ending, and India has become Naxal-free. Now the BSF should proceed with the same determination to combat infiltration. The Prime Minister has launched the High Power Demography Mission, which will be announced in a few days. The High Power Demography Mission will also make identified points available to BSF and Border Security Force personnel, Shah said.

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Alos Read | Smart border, robust security grid, AI cameras: Amit Shah reveals strategy to stop infiltration

PM Modi's announcement of the mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘High-Powered Demography Mission’ during his Independence Day address in 2025, highlighting the risks posed by demographic imbalance caused by infiltration and illegal migration in border areas.

The mission aims to address this national security challenge while safeguarding the unity, integrity, and rights of India’s citizens.

What is High-Powered Demography Mission

The High-Powered Demography Mission is a crucial initiative aimed at tackling the persistent challenge of illegal infiltration. Its effectiveness will hinge on enhanced border fencing and surveillance, swift decisions by Foreigners Tribunals, strong bilateral repatriation agreements, and a robust national identification system.

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Home Ministry will hold meeting with affected states

The Union Home Minister said that he will soon convene a meeting with the affected states - Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal, at the Ministry to formulate a unified strategy for establishing a security framework to prevent infiltration.

He said, "Now, in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal, there are governments that, as a matter of policy, believe that there should be no infiltration into the country. In the coming days, we will be holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the three states at the Home Ministry, and we will be creating a strong security layer to prevent infiltration."

Meanwhile, HM Shah also urged BSF, that instead of just the border, "We should now communicate with everyone from the District Collector to the Patwari, from the Superintendent of Police to the Police Station Incharge, and using all the information received from them, we should also create a smooth system to expel infiltrators."

He also announced that the government will roll out a “smart border” project next year to strengthen security along the 6,000-km borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, aiming to make them infiltration-proof and thwart attempts to alter the demographic composition of border regions.