/PM Modi to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana, a significant milestone that marks the country's entry into the small group of nations actively testing hydrogen technology for cleaner rail travel.
The train will operate on the Jind-Sonipat route, chosen as the pilot section for this ambitious project. Indian Railways has set up a fully indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility at Jind, which has already received the necessary approvals and licence from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) for handling compressed hydrogen gas.
The initiative underscores Indian Railways’ push towards innovation, greater energy efficiency, and sustainable transportation. It aligns closely with the government’s broader goals of clean energy transition and achieving net-zero carbon emissions.
With this launch, India joins a select club of countries, including Germany, Japan, China, and the United States, that are experimenting with hydrogen-powered trains. Given that the technology is still in its early stages globally, only a handful of nations currently operate or test such systems.
Hydrogen fuel cell technology works by generating electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapour being the only byproduct. This makes it an attractive, zero-emission alternative to traditional diesel-powered locomotives.
To ensure smooth operations, a hydrogen compression system, along with a standby compressor unit and critical spares, has been provided at the site.
On the same day, Prime Minister Modi will also virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Tikamgarh railway station in Madhya Pradesh under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be present in Tikamgarh for the event. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 189 crore in the district and distribute benefits to beneficiaries under multiple government welfare schemes.
(with IANS inputs)
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