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PM Modi to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind

PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Tikamgarh railway station in Madhya Pradesh under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
PM Modi to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind
Image Credit: India&#039;s first Hydrogen train. (Image: IANS)

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