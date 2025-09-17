PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of PM MITRA Textile Park In Madhya Pradesh TodayPM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of PM MITRA Textile Park In Madhya Pradesh Today

On the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India’s first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

This initiative is part of seven such textile hubs planned across the country under the PM MITRA scheme.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country’s health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

More than one lakh health camps will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, marking India’s largest-ever health outreach campaign. These camps will provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services, including screenings for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, as well as maternal and adolescent health check-ups, immunizations, and nutrition counseling.

Specialised services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ENT, psychiatry, and more will be mobilised through public and private medical institutions. Blood donation drives will also be organised nationwide, with donors registered via the e-Raktkosh portal and engagement through the MyGov platform.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will be present during the Prime Minister’s visit.

In a major push for maternal welfare, the Prime Minister will digitally transfer financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, directly benefitting nearly 10 lakh women across the country.

He will also launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot, designed to provide timely and accurate health information to pregnant women in rural and remote regions, promoting greater awareness of maternal and child health.

Furthering tribal welfare, PM Modi will unveil the ‘Adi Seva Parv’, as part of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, focusing on holistic development in tribal areas through health, education, livelihood, sanitation, and environmental initiatives. The launch will include the distribution of the one croreth sickle cell screening and counselling card in Madhya Pradesh.

Promoting environmental conservation and women's empowerment, PM Modi will gift a sapling to a beneficiary of a women’s self-help group under the ‘Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

Over 10,000 women will take part in developing ‘Maa Ki Bagiya’ gardens across the state, supported with necessary resources for plant care and protection.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a large public gathering, marking the significance of this day as a landmark moment in the state’s development and India's commitment to inclusive health, nutrition, and industrial growth.