A Message To China From Arunachal? From Hydropower Projects To Frontier Highway, PM Modi To Lead Infra Push From Itanagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making his fifth visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, where he will announce several infrastructure projects. Notably, during his last four visits to the easternmost state of India, PM Modi launched/inaugurated several projects that gave a boost to Arunachal Pradesh’s infrastructure. With China continuing its claim on parts of Arunchal, PM Modi’s visit is being seen as yet another message to Beijing to mend ways if it wants to improve ties with India.

Modi’s Stand On Arunachal

On 22 February 2014, during a campaign rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at Pasighat, then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi addressed a foreign policy issue for the first time. He firmly asserted that no force in the world could take Arunachal Pradesh away from India.

Criticizing Beijing’s stance, the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate urged China to abandon its expansionist approach and instead focus on building constructive bilateral relations with India, paving the way for peace, progress, and prosperity for both nations.

Reaffirming India’s position, Modi declared, “Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India and will always remain so. No external power can wrest it from us. The people of Arunachal have never bowed to fear or pressure from China.”

Arunachal Frontier Highway

On September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his second visit to the Northeast in just two weeks. His visit will mark the launch of the 1,840-km Arunachal Frontier Highway, a landmark project estimated at ?42,000 crore. This two-lane highway will run parallel to the historic McMahon Line, which separates India and China, underscoring both its strategic and developmental significance.

Strategic Lifeline Along China, Myanmar Border

The highway, officially designated NH-913, will stretch from Nafra in Tawang district (west) to Vijaynagar in Changlang district (east). This corridor will connect India’s easternmost populated regions bordering Myanmar and serve as a strategic wedge along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Officials highlight that the highway will not only facilitate swift troop movement but also bring long-awaited connectivity to areas historically cut off by rugged mountains.

Hydropower and Renewable Energy

Alongside the highway project, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two major hydropower projects in Itanagar— Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW). Together, these projects, worth over Rs 3,700 crore, will harness the state’s rich hydropower potential. Built in the Siyom sub-basin, they are aimed at boosting sustainable energy generation and strengthening India’s renewable energy capacity.

Boost To Tourism, Culture In Tawang

In Tawang, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a modern Convention Center located at an altitude of 9,820 feet. Designed to accommodate over 1,500 delegates, the center will be equipped to host international conferences, cultural events, and exhibitions. Officials expect it to become a landmark facility, adding momentum to tourism and cultural promotion in the frontier district.

Development Projects

Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a bouquet of development initiatives worth more than ?1,290 crore, spanning key sectors such as:

* Connectivity and transport

* Healthcare facilities

* Fire safety systems

* Working women’s hostels

These projects are expected to boost economic activity, enhance quality of life, and improve accessibility across Arunachal Pradesh.

Subtle Message To Beijing

The timing of PM Modi’s visit carries strategic undertones. His announcements coincide with China’s construction of the Medog Hydropower Project on the Yarlung Zangbo River in Tibet. Once completed, it is expected to be the world’s largest hydropower project, costing over $137 billion and generating nearly 300 billion kWh of electricity annually.

The project has triggered concerns in India, Bangladesh, and among environmentalists over its potential impact on downstream water security and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Arunachal’s Own Hydropower Ambitions

Meanwhile, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) has been actively working to advance the 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Declared a National Project by the Government of India in 2008, the SUMP is set to play a pivotal role in India’s water and energy security. Recently, villagers from Parong signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GoAP to prepare the project’s Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR). Earlier, communities from Pangkang, Riga, Riew, and Begging had also signed similar agreements, showcasing local cooperation in advancing the project.