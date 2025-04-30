Advertisement
PM MODI RUSSIA VISIT

PM Modi To Not Visit Russia For Victory Day Celebrations, Says Putin's Press Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of Russia said on Wednesday. Earlier in April, the Ministry of External Affairs had confirmed that PM Modi had received an invitation from President Vladimir Puti to take party in Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi To Not Visit Russia For Victory Day Celebrations, Says Putin's Press Secretary (Photo: ANI)

(This is a developing story, details to follow....)

