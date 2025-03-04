Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2867451https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-to-participate-in-post-budget-webinar-on-employment-on-march-5-check-time-2867451.html
NewsIndia
INDIA

PM Modi To Participate In Post-Budget Webinar On Employment On March 5; Check Time

Post-Budget Webinar: Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering, outlining the government’s vision and ongoing efforts to enhance job prospects.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi To Participate In Post-Budget Webinar On Employment On March 5; Check Time Image Credit: ANI

Post-Budget Webinar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday, emphasizing the government’s commitment to job creation. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office highlighted that employment generation has remained a key priority, with multiple initiatives undertaken to drive job growth and expand opportunities.

Post-Budget Webinar Timing  

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the post-Budget Webinar on Employment on March 5 around 1:30 PM via video conferencing. It will focus on key themes such as Investing in People, the Economy, and Innovation. The event aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss strategies for boosting employment and fostering economic growth.

Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering, outlining the government’s vision and ongoing efforts to enhance job prospects. The webinar is part of a broader series of post-Budget discussions aimed at translating policy announcements into actionable steps for national development.

The webinar will foster collaboration among government, industry, academia and citizens, encouraging discussions to help translate the transformative Budget announcements into effective outcomes, the statement said.

With a focus on empowering citizens, strengthening the economy, and fostering innovation, the deliberations will aim at paving the way for sustainable and inclusive growth; leadership in technology and other sectors; and a skilled, healthy workforce working towards realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK