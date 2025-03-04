PM Modi To Participate In Post-Budget Webinar On Employment On March 5; Check Time

Post-Budget Webinar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday, emphasizing the government’s commitment to job creation. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office highlighted that employment generation has remained a key priority, with multiple initiatives undertaken to drive job growth and expand opportunities.

Post-Budget Webinar Timing

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the post-Budget Webinar on Employment on March 5 around 1:30 PM via video conferencing. It will focus on key themes such as Investing in People, the Economy, and Innovation. The event aims to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss strategies for boosting employment and fostering economic growth.

A post-budget webinar will be held on the theme Investing in Innovation in which top leaders from Industry, Academia and the Government will discuss effective implementation of transformative initiatives announced in the budget that can alter the innovation landscape of the… pic.twitter.com/fEOs3SkFyH — Abhay Karandikar (@karandi65) March 4, 2025

Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering, outlining the government’s vision and ongoing efforts to enhance job prospects. The webinar is part of a broader series of post-Budget discussions aimed at translating policy announcements into actionable steps for national development.

The webinar will foster collaboration among government, industry, academia and citizens, encouraging discussions to help translate the transformative Budget announcements into effective outcomes, the statement said.

With a focus on empowering citizens, strengthening the economy, and fostering innovation, the deliberations will aim at paving the way for sustainable and inclusive growth; leadership in technology and other sectors; and a skilled, healthy workforce working towards realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it added.