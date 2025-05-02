PM Modi To Restart Amaravati, Launch Rs 580,000,000,000 Infrastructure Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Amaravati on Friday to inaugurate multiple development projects crore across Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the Prime Minister, calling it a "proud and important day" for the people of Andhra Pradesh and a fresh beginning for Amaravati.

"Today is a proud and important day for the people of Andhra Pradesh. I warmly welcome Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amaravati as he arrives to restart the development of our people's capital. Amaravati stands as a symbol of our shared hopes and dreams. This restart marks a new chapter of growth for our state," Naidu said in a post on X.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation a series of development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati.

Projects Set For Inauguration

As per the statement released by the PMO, the Prime Minister will inaugurate seven National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh, which include widening various highway sections and constructing road overbridges, subways, and other related infrastructure.

These projects will help to enhance road safety, create employment opportunities, and provide seamless connectivity to religious and tourist places like Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Malakonda and Udayagiri Fort, among others.

"Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity. These projects are doubling of the rail line between Bugganapalle Cement Nagar and Panyam stations, enhancing connectivity between Rayalaseema and Amaravati and construction of a third rail line between New West Block Hut Cabin and Vijayawada stations," the release read.

Prime Minister Modi set to lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 11,240 crore, which include the construction of the Legislative Assembly, High Court, Secretariat, other key administrative buildings, and housing for more than 5,200 families.

"It will also include trunk infrastructure and flood mitigation projects featuring a 320 km world-class transport network with underground utilities and advanced flood management systems, worth over Rs 17,400 crore," the official statement read.

(With ANI inputs)