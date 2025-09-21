PM Modi To Visit Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura Tomorrow; To Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 5,100 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects exceeding Rs 5,100 crore. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he will also address a public gathering in Itanagar.

PM Modi To Launch Two Major Hydropower Projects In Arunachal Pradesh

During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will launch two major hydropower projects, the 240 MW Heo Hydro Electric Project and the 186 MW Tato-I Hydro Electric Project, together valued at more than Rs3,700 crore. These projects, located in the Siyom sub-basin, are aimed at tapping the region’s vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy production.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for a modern Convention Centre in Tawang. Situated at an altitude of over 9,800 feet, the centre will be designed to host international conferences, cultural events, and exhibitions, with a capacity of over 1,500 delegates. Officials said the facility will boost tourism and cultural exchange in the border district.

PM Modi To Launch Several Infrastructure

Prime Minister Modi will also launch several infrastructure initiatives worth more than Rs 1,290 crore, spanning connectivity, healthcare, fire safety, and facilities for working women. These projects are expected to spur economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life in the Northeast.

PM Modi To Travel To Tripura

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Tripura, where he will perform rituals at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the redevelopment of the temple complex under the PRASAD scheme. The upgraded complex, shaped like a tortoise when viewed from above, will feature improved pathways, new entrances, drainage, a meditation hall, guest facilities, and commercial stalls.

The project, covering one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, is expected to strengthen religious tourism, generate employment, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.