PM Modi To Visit Bihar’s On Monday, Launch Multi-Crore Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Purnea district in Bihar on Monday, where he will address a public rally and inaugurate development initiatives valued at Rs 36,000 crore.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar, which aims to promote production, develop new technology, enhance post-harvest management, encourage value addition and processing, and facilitate market, export, and brand development for Makhana, benefiting farmers in Bihar and across India.

Bihar contributes roughly 90% of India’s total Makhana production, with key districts including Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Kishanganj, and Araria providing optimal climatic conditions and fertile soil that ensure high-quality Makhana. The establishment of the Makhana Board is expected to boost production and strengthen Bihar’s position globally in this sector.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, enhancing passenger handling capacity in the region.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Purnea worth around Rs 36,000 crore. This includes the foundation of a 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Bihar’s largest private sector investment valued at Rs 25,000 crore, built using ultra-supercritical, low-emission technology, aimed at providing dedicated power and strengthening the state’s energy security.

Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore, which involves canal upgrades, desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin. The project will enhance discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs, benefiting multiple districts in northeastern Bihar through improved irrigation, flood control, and agricultural resilience.

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Rail Projects And Flag Off Multiple Trains

In line with improving rail connectivity, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several rail projects and flag off multiple trains. This includes the foundation of the Bikramshila–Katareah rail line worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing a direct rail link across the Ganga, and the inauguration of the Araria–Galgalia (Thakurganj) line worth Rs 4,410 crore. He will also flag off trains on the Araria–Galgalia section, the Vande Bharat Express between Jogbani and Danapur, and Amrit Bharat Express trains between Saharsa–Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani–Erode, improving travel efficiency and regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Sex-Sorted Semen Facility at Purnea, a first-of-its-kind station in eastern and northeastern India under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. The facility, capable of producing 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually, uses indigenously developed technology to increase the chances of female calf births, aiding small and marginal farmers by enhancing dairy productivity and income.

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies, distributing keys to 35,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under PMAY (U).

Prime Minister Modi will also distribute Community Investment Funds worth around Rs 500 crore to Cluster Level Federations under DAY-NRLM, handing over cheques to selected CLF Presidents.

