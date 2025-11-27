PM Modi To Visit Karnataka And Goa On November 28 For Key Religious Events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka and Goa on November 28 as part of his official engagements. Prime Minister Modi’s visit will begin in Udupi, Karnataka, after which he will travel to Goa, as per the

Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi In Karnataka

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive at the Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi around 11:30 AM. Later, at around 3:15 PM, he will visit the Sri Sansthan Gokarna Paratagali Jivottam Matha in Goa, to participate in the Matha's 550th anniversary celebrations, the 'Saradha Panchashatamanotsav'.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Participation in Gita Parayan in Udupi: At the Sri Krishna Matha, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Lakh Kantha Gita Parayan, a massive devotional event in which one lakh people, including students, saints, scholars and people from all walks of life, will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita together.

Inauguration of Special Projects at the Sri Krishna Matha: During this visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the Golden Tirtha Mandap in front of the Krishna Temple. Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate the Kanaka Kavach, a golden covering for the sacred Kanaka Kindi. It is believed that Saint Kanakadasa had a divine vision of Lord Krishna from this window. The Sri Krishna Matha was founded more than 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita school of Vedanta.

PM Modi In Goa

Visit to Paratagali Matha in South Goa: In Goa, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 550th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Sansthan Gokarna Paratagali Jivottam Matha in Canacona. This Matha is considered the first Vaishnava Matha of the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community and follows the Dvaita tradition founded by Jagadguru Madhvacharya. Its headquarters is in Paratagali on the banks of the Kushavati River.

Unveiling of Ram Statue and Inauguration of Theme Park: At the Matha, Prime Minister Modi will unveil a 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Shri Ram and inaugurate the Ramayana Theme Park Garden built on the premises. Prime Minister Modi will also release a commemorative postal stamp and coin and address the devotees gathered on the occasion.