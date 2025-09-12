PM Modi To Visit Manipur; Will Unveil Projects Worth Rs 8,500 Crore

PM Modi Manipur Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore during his visit to the conflict-affected state of Manipur on 13 September, officials have stated.

According to media reports citing sources familiar with the plans, the Prime Minister will commence his visit at the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where the Kuki community forms the majority, to lay the foundation stones for various development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore.

This will mark his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, resulting in over 260 fatalities and around 50,000 displaced individuals.

Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal, the state capital, predominantly inhabited by the Meitei community, officials added.

Among the projects to be launched or inaugurated are a working women’s hostel, the PM-DevINE scheme, a super-speciality healthcare facility in five hill districts, the Manipur Infotech Development Project aimed at generating employment for youth, and Eklavya model residential schools to empower tribal youngsters. The Prime Minister may also lay the foundations for the Manipur Bhavans planned for Kolkata and Delhi.

Reports indicate that the United Naga Council (UNC) has temporarily suspended its week-long economic blockade on National Highway-2, the key supply route through Naga-dominated regions. The protest was in response to what the group termed the “unilateral abrogation” of the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime. The suspension followed assurances from Manipur’s Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel that the Centre will engage all stakeholders before proceeding with plans for border fencing.

PM Modi’s likely itinerary, beginning in Churachandpur and concluding with an address at Kangla Fort in Imphal, appears designed to balance outreach and optics. He is anticipated to meet displaced families and may announce rehabilitation packages, raising hopes of bridging the divide.

Churachandpur and Imphal, symbolic and emotional centres for the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities respectively, reflect a gesture of neutrality, signalling the Centre’s concern over the humanitarian and political crisis without favouring either side.

The conflict, which started on 3 May 2023, has intensified the rift between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups inhabiting the surrounding hills.

What began as a protest against the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status rapidly escalated into widespread violence, driven by long-standing grievances related to land rights, political representation, and cultural marginalisation. The unrest has fractured Manipur’s social fabric and hardened political positions.

Ahead of the visit, the Manipur government imposed a ban on air guns in Churachandpur district.

Security arrangements have been strengthened in Imphal and the Churachandpur district headquarters. Large deployments of state and central forces are in place around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where a grand stage is being prepared.

Central security teams, accompanied by state personnel, are conducting continuous inspections of Kangla Fort. Boats from the Manipur Disaster Management Force are patrolling the moats surrounding the fort. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed, with bamboo barricades erected along the route to the Peace Ground.

On Friday, police personnel led by DGP Rajiv Singh inspected security arrangements in Imphal ahead of the Prime Minister’s anticipated visit.

#WATCH | Manipur: Police personnel, led by DGP Rajiv Singh, inspect security arrangements in Imphal ahead of the likely visit of PM Narendra Modi to the state. pic.twitter.com/TMoOMs3ZvQ — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025

Leishemba Sanajaoba, Manipur’s sole Rajya Sabha MP, described the visit as “very fortunate” for the people and the state.

“It’s a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the people…Manipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past. However, no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to people,” the BJP MP told PTI.

Opposition Leaders Reactions

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “Three hours after 864 days, too little too late and the menu of his visit is that there will be a dance performance there. People who were supposed to perform are saying that we cannot perform with tears in our eyes...Angry people are pulling the hoardings down. They are sad, angry and agitated...”

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee commented, “... I think as the Prime Minister, when Manipur has been burning for the last 2-2.5 years, it is the duty of the Government and the Prime Minister to visit Manipur and bring normalcy there. It's okay if he is going after 2 years. When the people of Manipur get to vote next time, they will decide what is in the best interest of Manipur.”