‘PM Modi to visit Russia later this year, India-Russia working to reduce dollar dependency,’ says Russian FM Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his intention to visit Russia later this year. Russian FM made these remarks after his talk with PM Narendra Modi on Thursday during the BRICS Foreign Ministers meet.

Addressing a press conference after the BRICS FM meet on Friday Sergey Lavrov said that Russia remains committed to expanding its 'privileged strategic partnership' with India across multiple sectors.

Lavrov said, "We are preparing for the BRICS summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reaffirmed that this year it's his turn to visit the Russian Federation. We will be preparing for this top-level summit," quotes ANI.

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Stressing on the breadth of India-Russia cooperation, Lavrov said the partnership spans several sectors and continues to deepen with mutual interest from both sides.

"If we list all the areas where we cooperate, well, it will take all of this day, probably more," he added.

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India-Russia working to reduce dollar dependency

Lavrov also said that both countries are increasingly shifting towards settlements in national currencies and reducing dependence on the US dollar in bilateral transactions.

"Our settlements with India were going away from dollars to using national currencies and the currencies of other countries that do not abuse their position in the global financial institutions," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister also underlined Moscow's openness towards expanding cooperation in areas of interest to India.

"There are no restrictions that you have mentioned in any area for us. We are open to everything that our Indian partners are interested in," Lavrov said, adding that Russia has not encountered any major issues in bilateral cooperation and does not expect difficulties going forward.

The remarks come amid continued engagement between New Delhi and Moscow on trade, energy, connectivity, and strategic cooperation under the framework of their longstanding bilateral partnership.

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Russian FM meets PM Modi

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Russian Foreign Minister and reiterated India's consistent support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts amid discussions on Ukraine and West Asia.

In his post shared on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Lavrov for sharing an update on progress across the facets of the Special and Privileged Partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.



Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, as per the Prime Ministers office (PMO).



"We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Reiterated our consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

In there meeting leaders exchanged views on the pressing geopolitical concerns, like the Ukraine and West Asia war. He reaffirmed the consistent support for a peaceful resolution.

(with ANI inputs)





