PM Modi To Visit Somnath During His Three-Day Gujarat Visit Between January 10-12

GANDHINAGAR: _“सौराष्ट्रे सोमनाथं च…” These words mark the opening of the Dwadasha Jyotirling Stotram, symbolising the primacy of Somnath among India’s 12 sacred Jyotirling and its timeless civilisational and spiritual significance. Over the past two decades, Somnath has entered _'A Suvarna Yug'_ (a golden age) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also chairs the Shri Somnath Trust. This modern resurgence is rooted in a rich and turbulent history, for 2026 also marks a millennium since Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack in January 1026. A thousand years later, Somnath stands as glorious as ever, thanks to sustained restoration efforts, including the milestone of 75 years since the Temple reopened to devotees on May 11, 1951.

Somnath: Faith, Footfall, and Grandeur

With 1,666 gold-plated kalash at the Shikhar and 14,200 dhwajas reflecting the perseverance, faith, and artistry of three generations, Somnath shines in devotion and grandeur. Nearly 98 lakh pilgrims visited the temple in 2020, and the footfall has remained steady at 92 to 97 lakh annually through 2024. Rituals such as the Bilva Pooja have drawn 13.77 lakh devotees, with Maha Shivratri 2025 alone seeing 3.56 lakh worshippers. Online booking and postal prasad ensure Somnath’s sanctity reaches devotees far beyond the temple.

Connectivity That Makes Somnath A Global Gateway

To make the journey to Somnath easier and more comfortable for pilgrims, connectivity has been significantly upgraded. The Jetpur–Somnath four-lane highway, a Rs 828 crore project, now offers expressway efficiency, while the Sabarmati–Veraval Vande Bharat Express has shortened the journey from Ahmedabad to Somnath into a semi-high-speed commute. Keshod Airport, once a relic of 2000, reopened in 2022, and the Rajkot International Airport, inaugurated in 2023, has turned Somnath into a global gateway.

The Spectacular Light and Sound Show

The Light and Sound Show, launched in 2003 and enriched in 2017 with Amitabh Bachchan’s narration and 3D laser technology, has drawn over 10 lakh visitors in three years, transforming history into a nightly spectacle. The 2025 Vande Somnath Kala Mahotsav revived dance traditions dating back 1,500 years, showing that Somnath is as much about rhythm as it is about ritual.

Somnath: A Swachh Iconic Place

Somnath was crowned a Swachh Iconic Place in 2018, a recognition that reflects the temple’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. Waste segregation centres now convert temple flowers into vermicompost, nourishing 1,700 bilva trees across three sacred sites. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission LiFE initiative, plastic waste is transformed into paver blocks. Around 4,700 plastic-fly ash blocks will be produced monthly, generating income for local women’s SHGs and aiming to recycle 125 tons of plastic annually. Six rainwater harvesting wells and a reservoir, restored at Rs 62 lakh, treat nearly 30 lakh litres of sewage water each month, feeding afforestation and greening projects, while eight sewage treatment plants, with Rs 160 lakh invested in 2019–20, have filtered 20.53 crore litres of water for agriculture and landscape irrigation.

A Miyawaki forest of 7,200 trees, spanning 72,000 square feet, thrives with coconut palms absorbing saline winds and saru trees shielding the forest from harsh sea breezes. An IIT Kanpur study estimates it will absorb around 93,000 kilograms of CO2 annually after two years. Even the sacred abhishek water is now purified through a nine-layer treatment plant and bottled as Somgangajal, available to devotees for Rs 15 with no profit earned by the trust. By December 2024, over 1.13 lakh families had received this divine blessing. Through these and other initiatives, Somnath is now envisioned as a net-zero temple.

Ranks In India's Top Ten Most Searched Destinations

Somnath now features among India's top ten most searched destinations. Its growing digital footprint mirrors its physical footfall, with social media impressions crossing 1.37 billion in 2025 alone, reflecting the temple’s expanding reach among devotees across the world.

Over the past two decades, Somnath has stood as a living example of faith moving with time. It reflects a quiet balance between tradition and progress, where the first Jyotirling continues to be part of everyday life for millions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somnath has found renewed direction while staying true to its civilisational roots.