PM Modi To Visit Thailand, Sri Lanka Next Week; Attend BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangkok from April 3 to 4 to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, hosted by Thailand, the current BIMSTEC Chair, and for an official visit. Following the Thailand visit, the Prime Minister will travel to Sri Lanka on a State Visit from April 4 to 6.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, H.E. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Bangkok, Thailand from 3 - 4 April 2025 to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to be held on 4 April 2025, hosted by Thailand, the current BIMSTEC Chair, and for an Official Visit. This will be Prime Minister's third visit to Thailand."

This would be the first physical meeting of the BIMSTEC Leaders since the 4th BIMSTEC Summit, held in Kathmandu, Nepal, in 2018. The 5th BIMSTEC Summit, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, was conducted virtually on March 22.

The theme of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit is "BIMSTEC - Prosperous, Resilient and Open". The leaders are expected to deliberate on ways and means to infuse greater momentum into BIMSTEC cooperation during the summit.

In a statement, the MEA stated, "The Leaders are also expected to discuss various institution and capacity building measures to augment collaboration within the BIMSTEC framework."

"India has been taking a number of initiatives in BIMSTEC to strengthen regional cooperation and partnership, including in enhancing security; facilitating trade and investment; establishing physical, maritime and digital connectivity; collaborating in food, energy, climate and human security; promoting capacity building and skill development; and enhancing people-to-people ties," it added.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra on April 3. During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to review bilateral cooperation and chart the way for future partnership between the countries. India and Thailand are maritime neighbours with shared civilizational bonds which are underpinned by cultural, linguistic, and religious ties.

After concluding his visit to Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on a State Visit from 4 - 6 April 2025, at the invitation of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with Disanayaka to review progress made on the areas of cooperation agreed upon in the Joint Vision for "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future" adopted during the Sri Lankan President's State Visit to India.

Prime Minister will also have meetings with senior dignitaries and political leaders. As part of the visit, He will also travel to Anuradhapura for the inauguration of development projects implemented with Indian financial assistance.

PM Modi's last visit to Sri Lanka was in 2019. Earlier, Sri Lanka's President paid a State Visit to India as his first visit abroad after assuming office. MEA noted that PM Modi's visit to Thailand, Sri Lanka and his participation at the BIMSTEC Summit will reaffirm India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policy.

In a statement, MEA stated, "India and Sri Lanka share civilizational bonds with strong cultural and historic links. This visit is part of regular high-level engagements between the countries and will lend further momentum to deepening the multi-faceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka."

"Prime Minister's visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka, and his participation in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit will reaffirm India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy, 'MAHASAGAR' (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, and vision of the Indo-Pacific," it added.