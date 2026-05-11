PM Modi to visit UAE and four other nations to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from May 15 to May 20, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Monday.



During his visit to the United Arab Emirates on May 15, PM Modi will meet the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchange views on bilateral issues and energy cooperation, and discuss ways to advance the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On the second leg of the visit, PM Modi will pay an official visit to the Netherlands from May 15 to 17 at the invitation of the Netherlands' Prime Minister, Rob Jetten.

PM Modi will call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima and hold talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

The Prime Minister’s visit will build on the momentum of high-level engagements and close cooperation spanning diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors, and a Strategic Partnership on Water, the Ministry noted.

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For the third leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Gothenburg, Sweden, from May 17 to 18, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with PM Kristersson to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, as well as collaboration in green transition, Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies, start-ups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action, and people-to-people ties.

In the fourth leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Norway from May 18 to 19 for the third India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements.

This will be the first visit of PM Modi to Norway and will mark the first prime ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years.

PM Modi will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

PM Modi will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister.

In the final leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Italy from May 19 to 20 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni.

During the visit, he will call on the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and hold talks with Prime Minister Meloni.

“The Prime Minister’s upcoming visit will further deepen India’s partnership with Europe across sectors, particularly trade and investment ties in light of the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement,” the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted.





