PM Modi To Visit Varanasi Today; To Launch Projects Worth Rs 2,200 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, where he is set to launch and lay the foundation stones for several development projects valued at around Rs 2,200 crore.

As part of his visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Modi will speak at a public event around 11 a.m. and distribute the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

As part of the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, over ₹20,500 crore will be directly credited to the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers nationwide, reaffirming the central government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the agricultural sector in India.

As part of the efforts to strengthen connectivity, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of key roads, including the Varanasi–Bhadohi road and the Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road. He will also inaugurate a railway overbridge at Hardattpur, which is expected to alleviate congestion on the heavily used Mohan Sarai–Adalpura route.

In addition, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for several new infrastructure projects, including road upgrades in Dalmandi, Lahartara–Kotwa, Gangapur, and Babatpur.

New railway overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard are also planned to further enhance local transportation facilities.

Focusing on improving the city’s power infrastructure, the Prime Minister will also launch electricity projects worth over Rs 880 crore. These include the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of overhead electrical cables, which aim to modernise and secure the city’s power supply system.

To promote tourism and protect the city's rich cultural heritage, PM Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, the beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya in Shivpur, and the restoration of the historic Durgakund.

Foundation stones will be laid for the restoration of Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, the development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of notable freedom fighters, and redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral home in Lamahi into a museum.

